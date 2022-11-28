The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,346. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

