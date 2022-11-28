Baupost Group LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,008,045 shares during the quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

