Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up about 2.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 2.96% of Encompass Health worth $165,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Encompass Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Insider Activity

Encompass Health Stock Performance

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,287. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

