Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.5 %

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.