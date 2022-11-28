Natixis Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Natixis increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 460.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.36% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. 27,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,466. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

