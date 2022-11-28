THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

