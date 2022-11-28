Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 9.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Antero Resources worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 58.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $15,372,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.