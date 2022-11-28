Baupost Group LLC MA Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 9.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $657,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $95.62. 1,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

