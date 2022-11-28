Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,397,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

GOOG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.42. 111,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,102,371. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

