Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,826 Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Global Business Travel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GBTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,934. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Business Travel Group Profile

GBTG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

