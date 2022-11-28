Seeyond Sells 1,353 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 9.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $163.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

