BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 23,974 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,127 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.