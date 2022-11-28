Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $108,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

NYSE:LH opened at $241.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

