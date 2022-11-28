2,407 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $173.08 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

