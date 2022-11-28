Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 8,880 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

