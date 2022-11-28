Northern Trust Corp Acquires 29,751 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $713,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.