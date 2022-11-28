Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Stryker worth $699,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,128,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,463,000 after purchasing an additional 119,869 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Stryker by 13.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 21,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYK opened at $232.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.