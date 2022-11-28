Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Dominion Energy worth $728,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.