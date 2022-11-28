Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Norfolk Southern worth $759,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

