Northern Trust Corp Sells 258,188 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,439,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,188 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $762,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $298.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.53. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.