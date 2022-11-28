Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $693,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.24 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.