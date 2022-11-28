iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $671,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after acquiring an additional 158,565 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 88,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,267,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWM opened at $184.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

