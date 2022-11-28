The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Hershey worth $52,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $233.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

