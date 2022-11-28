Natixis Has $55.70 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Natixis increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 1.29% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $55,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

LPX stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

