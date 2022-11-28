Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Holdings Raised by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,820,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

TECK opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.