Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Decreases By 66.7%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOSSY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

