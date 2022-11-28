Northern Trust Corp Sells 159,504 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Newmont worth $635,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

