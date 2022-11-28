The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $597,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $247.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.