Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 66.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

