Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 66.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $69.07.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
