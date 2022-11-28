Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Declines By 68.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SOHOB opened at $22.10 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Featured Stories

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

