Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Declines By 68.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ SOHOB opened at $22.10 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
