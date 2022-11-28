Northern Trust Corp Sells 78,586 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.91% of Northern Trust worth $585,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.