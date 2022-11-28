Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 68.7% in November

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PXI stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

