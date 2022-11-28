Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $5.47 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

