Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,992.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 762,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.30% of Principal Financial Group worth $50,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

