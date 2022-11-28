Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,795 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Humana worth $615,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $537.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

