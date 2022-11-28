MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $3.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

