Natixis Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in General Motors were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in General Motors by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 122,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in General Motors by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 122,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Motors by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GM opened at $40.34 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

