Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Sodexo from €90.00 ($91.84) to €97.00 ($98.98) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sodexo from €74.00 ($75.51) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Sodexo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.75.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

