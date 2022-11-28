PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

