PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.32.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
