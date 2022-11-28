Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4.52%.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

