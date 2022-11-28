Natixis Has $44.12 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,153 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.62% of Avis Budget Group worth $44,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $223.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.63. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.