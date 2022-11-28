Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Truxton Price Performance

Shares of TRUX stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. Truxton has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $75.87.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.