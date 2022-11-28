First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $70.44.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $1.612 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $6.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

