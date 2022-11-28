Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 111,538 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $85,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

