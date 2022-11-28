Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Duke Energy worth $909,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 124.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 173.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 84.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

DUK opened at $99.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

