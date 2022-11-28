Northern Trust Corp Sells 69,004 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,004 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Cigna worth $869,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $325.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.92 and a 200-day moving average of $283.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

