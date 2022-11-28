Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 335,598 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,598 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $106,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

