The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Charles Schwab worth $993,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW opened at $80.93 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.