U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

