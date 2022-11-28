Northern Trust Corp Has $993.43 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Citigroup worth $993,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 759,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

